Premiere: Fat Pablo - 'Shambala'

Dublin's Fat Pablo want to blow your mind.

A six-piece psychedelic explosion, the band incorporate hip-hop loops into their swirling vortex of sound.

New single 'Shambala' is an extra-sensory, trans-dimensional return, one in which sound, production, songwriting, and visuals are all connected.

The release is one of their boldest yet, opening in gentle, sparse territory before building into something supreme.

Fat Pablo explain:

"We imagined the song as this kind of uplifting orchestral piece and approached it in a different manner to other songs we write. We all played really delicately on the recording and focussed specifically on dynamics, making sure we didn't take away from the soul of the song. You kind of get this bittersweet hope in your bloodstream feeling."

We're able to share the dazzling video, directed by Hugh Mulhern and produced by Algorithm and Motherland.

Tune in now.

