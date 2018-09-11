Premiere: FAERS - 'Not Far Away'

Huge production and butt-moving bass are big themes in the new FAERS single, which sees the band pass the indie-pop baton onto themselves for a big year in 2019.

‘Not Far Away’ bathes in synth and ear-catching, off-beat drums, before segueing into bass town and throwing some saccharine guitar in the mix too. It’s exultant and infectious with plenty of sonic flourishes, plus it has a bridge that’s just waiting to be played at an indie night near you.

Produced by Michael Smith, who has written and recorded bits with Wolf Alice and Anteros, the production on ‘Not Far Away’ really turn this indie-pleaser into something more special.

Their EP isn’t far away either, with more infectious bridges, yell-able choruses and twinkly production to be had. Coming on RYP Records early 2019.

Tune in now.

Words: Jessie Atkinson

