Premiere: Everyone You Know - 'Our Generation'

Everyone You Know are two kids who grew up in boring satellite towns dotted around London.

With little more than concrete to inspire them, it's little wonder the duo - Rhys Kirkby-Cox and Harvey Kirkby turned to music.

Absorbing anything they came across, the pair became fascinated by 90s hip-hop, enraptured by jungle, and besotted by punk.

Deciding to make music of their own, what emerged ticked all these boxes and more, a fascinating collage of vibrant noise.

New EP 'Cheer Up Charlie' is incoming, with Everyone You Know sharing lead cut 'Our Generation'.

It's a raucous statement of intent from the duo, with lyrics that speak direct truths about everyday life, while the music drills the point home.

We've got first play of the video - tune in now.

