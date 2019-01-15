Premiere: Eulene - 'Momma'

Eulene is part of a wave of artists making Nashville their home.

Born in New York, she was drawn towards the Southern hub, and once she entered it she never looked back.

Electrifying electro pop with an addictive edge, she's been working on her material for some time now, waiting for the right moment to release it.

With the New Year a few weeks old, Eulene is ready to make her move, sharing new single 'Momma'. Impishly infectious and outright fun, it's about "searching for the truth and the cadence of being female".

She says: "When I was writing this song, I jammed on my bass for a long bit, days really, searching for the truth and the cadence of being female. I’m one of five - the only girl - so being female has been a prevailing theme of my life always. And a place of reflection for as long as I can remember."

"The role of the Momma - so dominant, so powerful yet so delicate. The raw, the wild, the fully intuitive nature is what took hold and what drove both the writing and the production. The ferocity of the momma-bear lives in the rap/sing style of the verse while the soft and gentle momma floats and soars in the chorus’. And finally, there is the primal call of the woman, heard in the bridge. All in a three minute snapshot. Or, I should say... journey!"

Tune in now.

