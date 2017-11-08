Premiere: Etta Bond - 'Let Me Hit It'

Etta Bond can only ever be herself.

Having collaborated with Skepta, Plan B, A2 and Wretch 32 she's got quite the pedigree, but uses this experience to furnish her own independence.

Following a short break in solo releases Etta is ready to pursue her aims with renewed passion and energy, starting with this blockbuster new single produced by SOS.

'Let Me Hit It' is a gritty piece of R&B, with her ultra-feminine swagger using sensuality to assert her own identity.

Taking the lead, the vocal matches a fondness for classic R&B - we're thinking Brandy, Aaliyah - with a definite sense of UK grit.

Tune in now.

