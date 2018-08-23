Premiere: Eoin Dolan - 'Superior Fiction'

Galway's Eoin Dolan is building his own path.

The songwriter makes eerily majestic psych-pop imbued with incredible individuality, matching Syd Barrett's cracked style against Brian Wilson's pristine pop.

New single 'Superior Fiction' has a surf-pop feel, the shimmering guitars gliding off into far-flung corners of the Milky War.

The title track of his new four track EP, 'Superior Fiction' has a kind of seaside feel - you can practically see the distorted neon from the attractions lingering in the background.

The video half-inches scenes from classic sci-fi animations, building a fresh narrative that echoes the lyrics of the song itself.

Tune in below.

