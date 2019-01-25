Premiere: ELSE - 'Night Thoughts'

ELSE are almost an enigma.

A two-piece French electronic project, their music seems to speak for itself - bold, sparse, but emphatically imaginative.

Brand new EP ‘Sequence Part I’ is incoming, a five part endeavour that finds ELSE resolutely exploring new ground.

New song 'Night Thoughts' leads the way, with its bubbling, spaced out electronics fused with a nascent sense of melancholy.

That play on release and restraint powers the full video, shot by award winning French directors Adrien Lagier and Oussmane Ly.

ELSE comment: “For the ‘Night Thoughts’ video, we were fortunate enough to have two young, up and coming French actors, Oussmane Ly and Yassine Stein, to help us out with the video. They embody two young people living the ‘American dream’ in their own way.”

“On the run after a convenience store robbery, they drive towards the horizon. It depicts a journey and friendship across California’s dream-like landscape and offers a contrast between fantasy and reality”.



