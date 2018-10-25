Premiere: El Perro del Mar - 'Broder'

El Perro del Mar continually returns to the source.

The Swedish artist has been lucky enough to travel the world through her music, glacial electronics wrapped in hazy, gauzy melodies.

Remarkably, though, she's always sung in English, eschewing the use of her native Swedish for a number of different reasons.

New song 'Broder' changes all this; sung in Swedish, it deals with the lingering pain of grief, the impact loss can have.

The piece actually began as a challenge, with El Perro del Mar being invited to interpret Swedish radio's own novel prize winner.

The book in question was Broder by Swedish author Aleksander Motturi, a work that dealt painfully and breathtakingly honest with the passing of his brother.

"My own brother passed away ten years ago today," El Perro del Mar says. "Reading the novel and processing it helped me put a finger on what it’s like missing him. Every day. And also realizing what it’s like dealing with childhood memories and self-identification when the one once closest to you isn’t there any more".

"Maybe also singing in Swedish helped me to not shy away from what it exactly means. There is something extremely raw and unmasked singing in my native language."

A beautifully raw return, 'Broder' makes complete sense even for those unfamiliar with the language - finely balanced, the sheer power of the vocal drives the meaning home in a quite universal fashion.

Tune in now.

