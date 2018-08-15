Premiere: Desta French - 'Mention'

Desta French was walking down London's Brick Lane when she bumped into a vaguely familiar face.

Meeting a guy called Jamal, the pair decided to head into the studio together, just to see what would happen.

It was the final piece in her R&B puzzle. Sensual songwriting meets supple delivery, her gorgeous voice is Desta's foremost musical weapon.

With her debut EP incoming and a stellar COLORS slot behind her, the half-Colombian London nature is fast becoming one of the UK's most talked about newcomers.

The 'Immigracious' EP drops on October 12th, with Clash able to share superb new song 'Mention'. She explains:

"The song is about being forced to spend a lot of time with someone that you're paranoid is talking shit about you, and you feel is judging you because of your lifestyle. I can be very trusting by nature but also very intuitive which can lead to straight paranoia."

We're able to share the video, matching her glistening R&B flourishes against some London fashionista elements. Desta continues:

"It’s set around the docklands area in south east London. I love to find places that feel magic, and like they could be anywhere on earth with just enough London sprinkles."

"I wanted the video to look like high end fashion, but also a little tongue in cheek. Its all my real friends in the video I got down kind of 'backing my corner'."

Styled by Kirubel Belay and featuring Shanika Wallace from Silis Movement Company as the lead dancer, you can check out 'Mention' below.

Tune in now.

