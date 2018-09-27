Premiere: Demons Of Ruby Mae - 'Young Blood'

Manchester duo Demons Of Ruby Mae wear their hearts on their sleeves.

As close as they come, these two musical friends knew they had something special, something that could be unlocked with the right combination.

The introduction of Grammy, Brit and Ivor Novello-winning producer James Sanger seemed to do the trick, with the Paris based sessions moving their songwriting to the next level.

New single 'Young Blood' is part of a memorable year for the duo, featuring new music, sold out shows, and plenty of memories.

A vastly uplifting pop hymn, 'Young Blood' is incredibly catchy, a hugely uplifting piece of music from the precocious duo.

In their own words, the track “is about taking a chance on love when you’re young and have nothing to lose.”

Emiliano Bechi Gabrielli directs the video, and we're pleased to have first play - tune in now.

Catch Demons Of Ruby Mae at the following shows:

October

3 Brighton Hope & Ruin

4 London The Black Heart

5 Sheffield Café Totem

6 Manchester The Night and Day Café

11 Glasgow Broadcast

November

1 Nottingham The Chameleon Arts Centre

3 Newcastle Head Of Steam

