Premiere: DAYLA - 'Closer'

DAYLA wants to go the whole distance.

For the past 12 months she's been shuttling back and forth to Paris, working alongside her producer and creative confidante NBO TOWN.

New single 'Closer' is the point of departure, the moment those journeys become opened up to the watching world.

A song about "the essence of love" it's a seductive slice of intriguing songcraft, the sound of two distinct creative voices coming together.

She comments: "'Closer' is the first song I ever worked on with my longtime friend and producer NBO TOWN. I wanted to capture the essence of love; the feeling of pure intimacy you can have with another person. Whether for a brief moment, or forever."

We're able to share the full video, and it finds DAYLA freed of her inhibitions, bathed in pure sunlight.

Tune in now.

