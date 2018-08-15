Premiere: Danelle Sandoval - 'Hands' ft. French Braids

Danelle Sandoval hit an impasse.

Based in Los Angeles, she had always experienced ups and downs, and this reached into her songwriting itself, into her art.

Finding herself bogged down, Danelle met up with Canadian producer French Braids, initially just to kick some ideas around.

The Toronto maverick was able to shake Danelle out of her funk, helping to add new hues and tones to her songwriting.

"I was in a weird creative funk in LA," she recalled recently. "I kept going to sessions not knowing what to write or just didn't connect with what I was writing about. I lived in LA practically all my life and at some point I started to feel a little jaded. It wasn't until I wrote with French Braids in LA who was visiting from Toronto where things started to really click. From there, I made the most spontaneous decision of my life to semi-base myself in Toronto and split time between cities."

New single 'Hands' is the result, a beautifully creative pop hymn with some blissful electronic leanings.

We're able to share a full performance clip, featuring one of Danelle Sandoval's most effortlessly impressive vocal performances.

A super watch, you can tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.