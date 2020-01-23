Premiere: Daisy Maybe's 'Pasadena' Is A Blast Of Originality

Daisy Maybe is impossible to pin down.

The Hackney multi-hyphenate draws from all different genres, all different styles of music, fusing them into something wholly unique.

A dreamy alt-pop phantasia, she blurs the lines between grime and neo-soul, adding in wisps of electronica in the process.

New single 'Pasadena' is out now, and it's a woozy return, one that places Daisy's voice in an otherworldly realm.

Having recently worked with Skepta, and with regular collaborator Kiran Kai in tow, this new single truly shows her breadth and diversity.

We've got first play of the excellent new video - tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.