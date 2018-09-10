Premiere: Dahlia Sleeps - 'Settle Down'

Whisper it, but Dahlia Sleeps are the real deal.

An endlessly creative pop experience, the band's new EP 'Love, Lost' found the London risers on sparkling form.

Reminiscent of those early London Grammar singles but with a greater sense of drama, the band's nuanced electronic-pop operates in a template of its own.

Wonderfully engrossing, standout cut 'Settle Down' has now received the visual treatment, a striking, riveting creative statement in its own right.

The song itself was written by the band's producer Luke Hester, who explains:

"'Settle Down' is a dialogue between myself and someone I care greatly for. It’s what I couldn’t say in person. That contradictory place of trying to reassure someone at a seemingly hopeless point, that there’s still hope."

Tune in below.

Catch Dahlia Sleeps at London's Omeara on October 19th.

For tickets to the latest Dahlia Sleeps shows click HERE.

