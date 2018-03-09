Premiere: Cocoa Futures - 'Circus'

Cocoa Futures are sometimes many, sometimes one.

Essentially resting on the imagination of songwriter Greg Sanderson, the Scottish-born, London-based artist has blossomed into a riveting, talented new voice.

Summer single 'Circus' pits those shimmering guitar lines against a buoyant, almost UKG rhythm, while Greg's plaintive vocal is reminiscent of Alexis Taylor in its yearning frailty.

Recorded in Manchester's Low Four studio - the former Granada TV building, no less - it's a real charmer, a brilliantly pieced together piece of sunshine melody.

We're able to share the video, and it's a feverish love story directed by Danny Nellis and Wesley Gonzales. Greg explains:

“We were excited to have a summery song to work with in a time of inexplicably good English weather. We brainstormed our ideas of what reminded us of summer and we came up with English countryside and UK Garage, so went to juxtapose the two within a surrealist love triangle influenced by the work of Julia Davis. We basically shot a short episode of Neighbours in Kent.”

“Be sure to watch all the way through as an unusual twist occurs in the final scenes, stemming from a recurring dream Danny had of JG Ballard-esque automotive erotica!”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.