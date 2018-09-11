Premiere: Claptone - 'Animal' ft. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

Claptone never makes the same track twice.

New album 'Fantast' emerged earlier in the year, a stellar selection emboldened by a variety of collaborations, including spots from Kele Okereke, Blaenavon, Tender, Jones, Zola Blood, Austra, Nathan Nicholson, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah and Matt Simons.

Since then, it's been all systems go, with Claptone playing a series of DJ and live dates, each more adventurous than the last.

Ending the year in fine style, the producer has decided to revisit his song 'Animal', a track that provided the key to its parent album.

Constructed with American indie group Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Clapton says that after 'Animal' emerged "everything was different..."

We've nabbed the full video for 'Animal', a bold, colourful, future-laden return, hugely striking in its bold inventiveness.

Claptone explains...

"The song 'Animal' was one of the first tracks I completed for 'Fantast', giving the album somewhat of a clear direction. It’s blunt manner, it’s raw energy and it’s anger and frantic vocals; all the blues rock sound it throws at a pulsating house track just leave you speechless. At first, the musical outcome was a shock to me, but then it opened my eyes to a beauty unseen."

"Before the song was written, I knew that I was only part human. I focused on getting to know this human side of me just a little better. After 'Animal' everything was different. Now I try to chase down the animal within me to find out who I truly am."

Tune in now.

