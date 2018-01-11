Premiere: Circle Sky Drop Enigmatic Video For 'If I Let Go'

Enigmatic electronic project Circle Sky have released their video for track 'If I Let Go'.

Featuring equally mysterious front woman, ‘Iris’, the visuals lead us through a dark urban landscape eerily reminiscent of Blade Runner 2049.

Nonchalantly singing alongside the track’s pulsing beat, Iris is omnipresent in this landscape - she follows the city’s citizens everywhere, from billboards to cash machines, as does the Circle Sky logo. It's unsettling as well as mesmeric.

Iris is the friendly (or not so friendly) face of the highly conceptual Circle Sky, and will front all their tracks and videos as they gear up to an album in 2019.

Those behind the enigmatic project say: “Circle Sky is an electronic communications network based in London. This is its first large-scale message to the world.

“The messenger is Iris who provides the link between the Circle Sky network and its audience.”

“Engagement with you will soon be IRL, but for now please register your interest online and we will be happy to serve you. Join in. Join us. We are your friends.”

See if you want to join them: check out ‘If I Let Go’ below.

