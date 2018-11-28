Premiere: CID RIM ft. Denai Moore - 'Control'

Austrian producer CID RIM has always had a jazz influence, always had an interest in that world.

It's often surfaced in his music, that sense of rhythmic daring pulling his productions away from the norm, and towards the cutting edge.

New single 'Control' finds this bubbling to the surface, but it does so in an obtuse, unexpected fashion.

A full collaboration with stellar alt-pop vocalist Denai Moore, 'Control' matches pulsating, visceral electronics against those breakneck changes, and a stellar future-soul vocal.

The full video is a dazzling affair, featuring an improv dancer reacting to the music in a busy city scene.

CID RIM comments: "I always felt I had a strong connection to dancers, especially in the rather free improv world, so I'm very happy with having a dancer in one of my music videos for the second time now, especially as it's again an improvised performance without choreography. A performance where the main goal is not to dance to but BE the music and to BE the energy, which is very similar to what I try to achieve on the stage at my concerts. I can relate."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.