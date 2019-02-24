Premiere: Christof van der Ven - 'Cut The Ribbon'

Christof van der Ven became aware of the power music could hold when he was just a child, and it's never left him.

Writing his first song when just eight years old, he's honed his skills ever sense, sharpening his emotional impact to be granted razor sharp accuracy.

New EP 'Beneath The Ordinary Load' lands on March 1st, and it's a wonderfully refined collection of folk-hewn pieces.

"These songs carry an emotional weight," Christof says. "A weight that each and one of us carries with us but can't see with the naked eye. I would love if these songs comfort people and help them to open themselves up to others in times of doubt and sorrow, to show us what is Beneath the Ordinary Load."

New song 'Cut The Ribbon' leads the way, a beautiful track that ripples with innate poetry. We're able to share the video, and it conjures a timelapse feel while exploring friendship.

Christof explains: “I wanted and needed to create a quick, simple, costless yet effective video. I often skip through video clips/movies/trailers when I watch them. I’m impatient like that sometimes. Even though I probably have missed the essence or the idea behind a video it satisfies me when I get to the end. Nothing wrong with a good old timelapse. This is just that.”

“The meaning of the video is simple. The man in the video, Martijn (who the song was written about) is stripped from everything surrounding him that is familiar and comfortable in times of trouble, leaving him naked. For him to realise that all you need is your closest and dearest friend to be OK.”

Tune in now.

Catch Christof van der Ven at the following shows:

March

6 Leeds Brudenell Social Club (solo) w/ Benedict Benjamin & Emma Gatrill

8 Stroud The Prince Albert (solo) w/ Benedict Benjamin & Emma Gatrill

9 Brighton The Rose Hill (solo) w/ Benedict Benjamin & Emma Gatrill

11 London The Waiting Room (full band) w/ Benedict Benjamin & Emma Gatrill

