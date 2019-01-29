Premiere: Chelou - 'Sorry'

Chelou knows when to simply let a song lie.

The songwriter's new project 'Out Of Sight' (order LINK ) finds the artist working with some supremely gifted musicians, with guest production coming from Maya Jane Coles and Cam Blackwood.

The song 'Sorry' though appears entirely unadorned, little more than two minutes scratched down in demo form on magnetic tape.

Just Chelou and a tender acoustic guitar line, his voice comes closer than ever to his aim of pure honesty, pure truth in music.

We're able to premiere it before anyone else - a pure, affecting piece of music, it comes equipped with visuals from director Fiona Garden and the Fashtons.

Check it out below.

'Out Of Sight' will be released on April 26th. Catch Chelou at London's Jazz Cafe on May 3rd - ticket LINK.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.