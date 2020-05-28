Premiere: Bryony Jarman-Pinto - 'Sun Kissed' (Fish Factory Session)

Bryony Jarman-Pinto is a powerful live performer, someone who grapples with the infinite possibilities jazz can offer.

Recently she took her ensemble to London's Fish Factory Studios, aiming to capture some of the quicksilver elements from their performances.

Working without an audience, it's nonetheless as close to her live set as you'll manage, a neat follow on from last year's wonderful debut LP 'Cage And Aviary'.

Out now, the 'Fish Factory Sessions' EP is a gorgeous listen, and it comes backed with a divine visual.

“The Fish Factory Sessions were meant to feel live, like a performance, rather than a studio session”, she explains. “All the musicians have put their feel and ideas into the songs, transporting them to somewhere beyond the album versions and allowing them to take on a new life”.

Caught performing 'Sun Kissed', this is a noble, tender, soulful performance, fusing her fantastic vocal style with a clear jazz influence.

Wonderfully shot, you can check it out below:

