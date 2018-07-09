Premiere: Brunswick - 'Medication'

Brunswick is only 19 years old but already he's lived a life.

Going through the stresses and strains of daily existence, it reached a point in 2017 when he was barely functioning.

But music kept him going. Enduring troubles, Brunswick came out the other side, with songwriting helping him to push his way through.

New single 'Medication' sums up this period in his life, matching the distortions of grunge to the soulful perfection of R&B.

Introverted and poetic, 'Medication' drifts through a fug, the sound of a lost soul attempting to make connections.

“This song is a reflection of my personal experiences in 2017,” explains the writer-producer, who sings with his heart on his sleeve with incredible honesty, continuing “I’d broke up with my ex, I was self-medicating, eating next to nothing and sleeping in studios. I was heavily depressed and this is what I wrote as my antidote. The words are very much an acceptance of my own feelings.”

The video builds on this universe, presenting a stark but undoubtedly creative persona. Tune in now.

