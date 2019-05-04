Premiere: Blimes x Redinho - 'Snake Skin Boots'

Redinho is one of the most versatile producers around.

Whether that's his own work, or as a collaborator - he helped steer Swet Shop Boys' incredible output - the UK producer seems able to confront any style, any situation.

New single 'Snake Skin Boots' pushes him further and further into the unknown. The production moves from bombastic, hip-hop leaning electronics through to storming brass lines, incorporating everything from West Coast hip-hop to southern soul.

It's a full collaboration with Blimes, with the Los Angeles rapper taking the single to the next level: "You can't fake the truth, can't stay in one place, I was made to move, poppa was a player so I'm way too smooth, got the sharkskin suit, with the Snake Skin Boots..."

She recalls...

“Redinho cooked up the arrangement for 'Snake Skin Boot's after an afternoon of sharing our respective tales from the road and musical upbringings. The moment I heard the horns, I knew he had taken into consideration records of the greats like Otis Redding and Wilson Pickett that had played the soundtrack to my early years."

"I filled him in on my childhood which most memorably consisted of looking up to my father from the side of the stage. His outfits loud and his dance moves louder, I wanted to be just like him. And whether it was sharkskin suits, or snake skin boots he was dressed to the nines every time he got up there and strapped on his bass guitar.”

Redinho explains... "I met Blimes in London when she was on tour. She talked about her background in music, her Dad who was a blues musician, and her love of Stax classics. We planned a session for the next day, said goodbye, and I went to the studio and made what would became 'Snake Skin Boots'. I incorporated some of Blimes' influences, opening with some classic sounding horns and some soulful chords, and making the main hook with a mutilated vocal of my own."

"The next day Blimes came to my studio and in a couple of hours we had the first verse and the chorus. She then had to leave. The next day I was listening to what we did thinking: man this is a beast, all we need is a second verse and a bridge... If only she was around to finish off the track."

"Almost as soon as I had that thought, I got a text from Blimes saying she was passing through my neighbourhood and she had an hour to kill. She came over to my studio and we finished the track in less than an hour."

We're able to share the crisp new video for 'Snake Skin Boots', taking the duo out to the desert with a full marching band.

It's a heavy duty club thumper, with a side order of glamour too. Tune in below.

