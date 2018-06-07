Premiere: Bella Spinks - 'CALM'

Music has always been a part of Bella Spinks' life.

Starting as a child, she played her first show in Brighton at the age of just 12 years old.

Since then, music has become the lens through which she views the world, a means to hinge her identity.

Currently basing herself in a van on the south coast, Bella says simply: "I write songs, play piano and sing..."

New album 'Homeostasis' stays true to this format, and we're lucky enough to be able to share a preview with you.

'Calm' seeks out that inner peace, the sort of balance that only comes from being in tune with your own inner hopes and fears.

"There are many novel experiences that no one quite understands. We are constantly trying to find balance in life, and this is such the a central part of my song writing," she explains, "to be able to craft something that can illustrate an experience of a world you can control, a world you can oversee, to create stories and to know their endings."

Smooth, supple, engrossing songwriting, you can check out 'Calm' below.

