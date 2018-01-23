Premiere: Balthazar - 'Entertainment'

Balthazar needed to take a step back.

Their album 'Thin Walls' pushed them to fresh heights of acclaim, but that brought additional responsibilities, each weighing down on the group.

Co-frontmen Jinte Deprez and Maarten Devoldere launched solo efforts, taking time out to focus on their own sonic curiosities.

Reuniting, Balthazar's new album 'Fever' will be released on January 25th, a return laced with bold, stirring songwriting.

We're able to share the new clip for 'Entertainment', an evocative construction with Jinte Deprez on lead vocal.

An infectious, at times almost playful new song, the video for 'Entertainment' is a soothing performance clip.

As a bonus it also features new Balthazar member Tijs Delbeke, who replaces the outgoing Patricia Vanneste.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Thomas Nolf

