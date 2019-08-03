Premiere: Baby FuzZ - 'What U Gonna Do 4 Luv'

Pop savant Baby FuzZ returns with crisp new funker 'What U Gonna Do 4 Luv'.

The left field auteur is currently prepping new album 'Plastic Paradise', matching innate pop tendencies to some gloriously off piste sounds.

Imagine a kind of surreal Jungle or The Go! Team re-imagined by an American melody guru and you'd be close, with Baby FuzZ matching addictive songwriting to some other-worldly tendencies.

Taken from the LP, 'What U Gonna Do 4 Luv' is a Chic-style funky jam, with that clipped guitar line underpinning a glorious chorus.

The lengthy echo-soaked breakdown has a dub feel, but its rooted in that rhythmic kick, that percussive sway.

The visuals are a dreamy delight, too - tune in now.

