Premiere: Axel Thesleff - 'Two Worlds'

Axel Thesleff is a composer based in Helsinki, whose work escapes the margins to find its own space.

New EP 'Two Worlds' is about bringing together different disciplines, different methods of creativity.

Out now, the challenging music is linked to a full film, a 30 minute document that neatly parallels the undulating moods and atmospheres of the music therein.

He comments: “The main theme with the EP was to explore different aspects of duality, determinism, existentialism and the human condition. The themes were vaguely emerging already during the production of the tracks and I decided with my team to make it into a visual narrative to really bring those ideas from the background to the forefront. It’s about the desperate search for meaning and identity, and the internal turmoil it causes. But ultimately it’s about letting go of the ego and waking up to the present moment.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.