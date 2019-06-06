Premiere: Attaque ft. Black Jumper Club - 'A Thousand Skies'

Attaque isn't an easy artist to pin down.

The producer is continually seeking out fresh sounds, whether that's German techno, New Jersey house, or UK garage, blending them into something new.

With a keen ear for melody his compositions have a rich emotional sense, digging that bit deeper than most.

New album 'Projection' is incoming, with Attaque sharing a flurry of previews in the run up to its release.

'A Thousand Skies' is the final preview to emerge, and it features the producer working alongside vocalist Black Jumper Club.

The two are close friends, and it results in a crunching new track, something that recalls Moderat, or even M83.

Attaque comments: “So I’d been spending some time with my friend Tom in the studio, mainly just having a few beers and listening to music. He was sketching out ideas and then hooked up with a singer called Scott Revel and Black Jumper Club was born."

"Luckily Tom is a good guy and was happy for me to have Scott feature on ‘A Thousand Skies’, I absolutely love Scott’s voice. It reminds me of Jeff Buckley and I tried to emphasise this aspect by pushing up the backing vocals. I like to think of the track as an odd hybrid of Jeff Buckley and M83.”

Tune in now.

