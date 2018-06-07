Premiere: Artificially Yours - 'The Merger'

Artificially Yours craft unwieldy psychedelic onslaughts, the kind of deranged space rock that Butthole Surfers used to specialise in.

Working with underground force 1-2-3-4 Records, the three piece are currently prepping their new EP.

'The Merger' will be available on CD, digitally, and as a memory stick, dealing with information overload, tech paranoia and more.

We're able to share the title cut, using the language of big business to subvert the hyper-capitalist world we now find ourselves in.

The provocative video plays up to these dystopian themes, a disturbing but riveting watch.

Tune in now.

