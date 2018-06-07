Premiere: Arliston - 'Enough'

When Arliston gathered for their first rehearsals last year they weren't sure what to expect.

Working from a tiny space underneath a motorway, the cramped environment seemed to push the band inward, exploring personal realms rather than physical ones.

De-constructing their music, the band started using drum machines, trigger pads, and other pieces of electronic kit to splice apart their songwriting.

It seems to be working. With their debut EP incoming Arliston are ready to share new song 'Enough' a beguiling piece of experimental pop delivered with a real sense of whimsy.

We've got first dibs on the video, and it's a doozy - an enjoyable foray into a rapidly broadening world of creativity.

Tune in now.

