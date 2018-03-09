Premiere: Apropos ft. Isaiah Dreads - 'Talk Like That'

Detroit's Apropos has a smooth, supple approach.

With his gospel-inflected vocals and tightly wound R&B songwriting, he's a class act, a voice to truly watch out for.

Always eager to meet artists cut from the same cloth, Apropos recently linked with rising UK talent Isaiah Dreads.

The two sketched out a few ideas, swapping melodies, letting their voices intermingle to produce something a little different.

Silken smooth vocals matched by Isaiah Dreads' hard-hitting bars, 'Talk Like This' is a symposium between two individual artists.

We've got first play of the video - check it out now.

