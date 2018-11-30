Premiere: Anna Wolf - 'Silence'

Anna Wolf knows that in art - as in life - nothing is ever truly wasted.

Take new single 'Silence'. On the surface a biting piece of alt-pop that tackles mental health and the bonds between it, it's immaculate conception actually extends back more than a decade.

Half of the song was written seven years ago, while the tongue in cheek rap in the pre-chorus was actually written on the spot in the studio, more of a joke than something serious.

Pieced together it feels innately natural, the clinical production aligned to Anna Wolf's searing vocal. She comments: "It is hard to ignore the cry for help. I knew I had to dedicate a song to my fellow wolves and to let them know that they are not alone. We aren't the stories we tell ourselves, we are merely the observers of."

"The journey of becoming more and more silent in one self is where I feel comfort, as this is where my true self resides. It is a constant practise of course.

" We've grabbed first play of the video, a vivid insight into her world - tune in now.

