Premiere: Ana Silvera - 'Skeleton Song'

Ana Silvera's work has always cut close to the bone.

The composer is highly regarded by her peers, with her technical ability sitting alongside her emotional impact.

Recently releasing the British Composer Award-nominated album 'Oracles', the full length stands as one of her finest works yet.

Taken from the record, 'Skeleton Song' is about grief and resilience, pain and overcoming, driven by a rare commitment to art.

She says: “I wrote ‘Oracles’ in a state of absolute urgency and emergency – it felt like I had been buried in the ground myself, and writing this music was a small pocket of air, my chance to breathe again...”

We're able to share the striking video for 'Skeleton Song', filmed in a remote area of Denmark.

A collaboration between Kate Church, Alice Williamson, and Norwegian cinematographer Mats Willand, you can watch it now.

Photo Credit: Laurie Lewis

