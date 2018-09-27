Premiere: AMWIN - 'DeLorean'

Sweden's AMWIN tends to tell it like it is.

A soaring pop talent, her bracing honesty is both foul-mouthed and ludicrously entertaining, set to some pointed electronic production.

New single 'DeLorean' is about grabbing hold of the car from Back To The Future and going to find her heart's desire.

It's a hilarious alt-pop hymn, with AMWIN's cheeky lyrics intoning: "I’d take that b*tch way back, back to ’99 / And f*ck Leo DiCaprio in his prime..."

The video attempts to live out this fantasy, with AMWIN explaining:

"When I first came to thinking about doing something visual for 'DeLorean', my mind was still with Leo. I was thinking of just making a whole video in his ’99 honour. That turned into me staying up whole nights, just losing myself in various old pictures and movies. I really just wanted to share some of the things that has inspired me while growing up, things that also inspired the actual song. I really just wanted to make something special for my followers and listeners to go with my favourite song this far."

"It was indeed a true mission to find the DeLorean car for the cover shoot. There are only a few ones in Sweden and they don’t make the car any more. So after a week of full on detective work, some instagram-stalking and sending unresponded DM’s, we finally got in contact with the owner of the only DeLorean car in Stockholm, who was kind enough to let me shoot with it. It was definitely worth the effort."

Tune in now.

