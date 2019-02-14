Premiere: Amon Tobin - 'Vipers Follow You'

Electronic maverick Amon Tobin recently returned with his new album, the producer's first full length project in eight years.

The follow up to 2011's 'ISAM', new album 'Fear In A Handful Of Dust' found the musician working on an entirely independent basis.

Responsible for each decision in the release, Amon Tobin was able to fully realise his vision, as he had always wanted it to be.

Out now, 'Fear In A Handful Of Dust' moves from complex production to wonderful analogue elements, spanning the full aural spectrum.

Album highlight 'Vipers Follow You' undulates around that bone-shuddering bass line, with its Mingus-like jazz leanings set against some ominous electronics.

Charles De Meyer directs the full video for the track, using the landscapes of Flemish Ardennes as a backdrop.

He explains...

Meeting Amon and making the music video for 'Esther's' almost 10 years had been an absolute pleasure. When he called me a few months ago asking me for another one, there’s no way I could refuse.

The mesmerising sound of this track served as inspiration to work around tension as a theme; Following power lines along the road through a car’s back seat window, quite naturally served as a starting point. It dictated a contemplative and cinematic pace, helping the narrative to unfold like a half-remembered memory.

There was a huge storm the day we shot, which gave us this wonderful mix of rain, heavy clouds and surreal strips of sunlight, which the amazing London-based colourist Duncan Russell knew to emphasise beyond my expectations.

Tune in now.

