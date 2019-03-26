Premiere: Alexander Wolfe - 'Avalanche'

Alexander Wolfe has always had a visual sense to his music.

Having worked extensively in theatre productions, he's aware of the space music needs to fill, and also the importance a narrative thrust can hold.

New album 'Little Death' lands on March 29th, and every single song is hewn from a deeply personal place in his life.

“Everything’s just a snapshot of who I am at the moment,” he says. “I’m not the same person as I was when I wrote the last record. I’m dealing with different stuff. Looking at the world in a different way. This record is definitely from the ashes of that. It feels like a re-birth, in a way.”

New song 'Avalanche' is a superb return, a mature offering that is pensive of lyric and assured in its melodic twist.

Award-winning Brazilian director Ferreristico steers the full video, and we're delighted to showcase it before anyone else.

Tune in now.

