POZI Share Unsettling 'The Nightmare' Video

POZI have shared the unsettling video for their appropriately named single 'The Nightmare'.

The project's new EP '176' is out on July 3rd, offering yet more idiosyncratic, groundbreaking, and hugely absorbing songwriting.

'The Nightmare' is a song that never truly sits still, with its jarring rhythmic approach exemplified by those call and response vocals.

The continual air of panic permeates the accompanying visual, which finds POZI trapped in a CGI nightmare.

The video was crafted during lockdown, and grapples with these quarantine limitations. "It presented us with a unique challenge, as we had to film our parts separately, in our own spaces," says director Alfie Dwyer. "The video is therefore also a time-capsule that expresses the claustrophobia and creativity that the virus has brought out in people.''

"After seeing some of Alfie's brilliant animations we asked him to create a 3D world that visualised the way anxiety can warp reality," say the band. "We had no idea of the pandemic that was about to happen when we first planned the video, so we had to adapt. Alfie helped guide us through this and was full of great ideas."

Tune in now.

