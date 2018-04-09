Porridge Radio Rip It Up In This Stellar Live Video

Porridge Radio are an interesting proposition at the very least. Begun as a bedroom project in the mind of Dana Margolin, they’re now a fully fledged five-piece and a force to be reckoned with.

Take the summery jangle-pop of The Pastels, meld it with the slacker-cynicism of Pavement’s ‘Terror Twilight’ and make it all the more darker… you’ve just tuned into Porridge Radio.

Ahead of a ‘Secret Residency’ in the capital, the combo are sharing a sizzling live video for the as-yet-unreleased jam ‘Sweet’ that is both intense and captivating. Margolin’s vocals are cutting, atop coarse melodies, as one of the most promising indie bands in Britain flow through the motions as part of the Stolen Sessions project.

Fresh from supporting the likes of Soccer Mommy, Alex G, Lydia Lunch, Shopping, Goat Girl, Sorry, and Joanna Gruesome, Porridge Radio look set to steal the stage in their own right over a series of dates.

The band are set to play a number of dates this Autumn, at a secret location in London, sponsored by OBL Lager. The group want to fully immerse you in their world, with curated set designs and some support from some of the country’s finest bands.

Check out the new video below, then find the dates after...

For location and admittance, email secret.location@gmail.com with the event/s you’d like to attend and your name/s. First come, first served. Limited tickets available.

Catch Porridge Radio at the following shows:

September

29 London Secret Venue w/ Abattoir Blues

October

27 London Secret Venue w/ A House In The Trees

November

24 London Secret Venue w/ ‘Gout’ Girl

Words: Cal Cashin

Live video is by Stolen Sessions. Poster is by Aaron Denton.

