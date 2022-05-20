PleasureInc. Share The Playfully Surreal 'Croissant'

Rising force PleasureInc. have shared their playfully surreal new single 'Croissant'.

The Norwich two-piece dip into 90s nostalgia, blending these familiar tropes with a dash of off-beat humour.

Reminiscent of easy life in their approach, the band also cite the multimedia escapades of Gorillaz as a key touchstone.

New single 'Croissant' is a larger-than-life return, the raw production elements working alongside the neat songwriting.

A choppy, deeply alternative pop song, 'Croissant' seemingly just fell into place, with a life of its own.

They comment...

"'Croissant' was probably the easiest song we have ever written; the entire song just fell out of our heads into the computer."

"We were obsessed with the idea of embracing the nonsensical, specifically trying not to overthink things lyrically. ‘Tell me what you want / Feed me my croissant’ came out of thin air and just stuck, as did the entirety of the first half of the song. We were channeling Beastie Boys, De La Sol and MF DOOM, opting for playful camaraderie based around the theme of the fake and artificial."

Tune in now.

- - -