Plastic Mermaids Achieve A Rare Poignancy In This Acoustic Take On 'Milk'

Sublime indie five-piece Plastic Mermaids have shared a poignant new acoustic take on 'Milk'.

The Isle of Wight band are toasting the first anniversary of their debut album, and are currently prepping a new seven inch single.

Opting to re-work two favourite cuts from the LP, Plastic Mermaids utilised a Tascam 388 for these sparse home-made sketches.

Out shortly, the single will be available digitally as well as on seven inch picture disc vinyl - order it HERE.

We're able to share a beautifully stripped back version of 'Milk', while the visuals are drapped in light.

A wonderfully fresh take on the song, you can check out 'Milk' below.

