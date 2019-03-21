Pinky Pinky's 'Do Me Dirty (Charlie)' Is A Filthy Charmer

Pinky Pinky aren't even of legal drinking age in their native Los Angeles, but already their music reeks of long nights, hungover mornings, and whiskey-soaked hangovers.

Consider them the Californian cousins of Hinds or the delinquent offspring of the Vaselines, with the band's rickety indie pop matched to this ruthless punk energy.

Delirious pop thrills mingling outside in the smoking area with some carefree rebellion, it's followed by incoming single 'Do Me Dirty (Charlie)'.

Produced by Hanni El Khatib and Jonny Bell it's a blast of raucous energy, with the band's illicit charm knocking you out quicker than a bottle of rum with some cheap red wine as a chaser.

We've not seen them live yet - although they're touring the UK shortly - but 'Do Me Dirty (Charlie)' feels like the kind of thing that would knock a venue sideways.

Tune in now.

Catch Pinky Pinky at the following shows:

May

17 Glasgow Mono*

18 Edinburgh Sneaky Petes*

20 Manchester Soup Kitchen*

21 Birmingham Sunflower Lounge*

22 London Seabright Arms

24 Manchester Dot to Dot Festival

25 Bristol Dot to Dot Festival

26 Nottingham Dot to Dot Festival

* with The Nude Party

Photo Credit: Ryan Moraga

