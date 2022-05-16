Phoebe Bridgers Shares 'Sidelines' Video

It features in the new adaptation of Conversations With Friends...
16 · 05 · 2022

Phoebe Bridgers has shared the full video for 'Sidelines'.

The song was penned for the soundtrack of Hula's new adaptation of Conversations With Friends, and features in the much-hyped series.

The drama is based on Sally Rooney's acclaimed novel, with Phoebe Bridgers being a noted fan of the author's work.

'Sidelines' is a beautifully poised, pensive return, her first original song since the release of Grammy-nominated album 'Punisher'.

A full video is now online, blending scenes from the series with footage of Phoebe Bridgers recording the song.

Tune in now.

- - -

Phoebe Bridgers
-

