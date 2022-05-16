Phoebe Bridgers Shares 'Sidelines' Video

Phoebe Bridgers has shared the full video for 'Sidelines'.
The song was penned for the soundtrack of Hula's new adaptation of Conversations With Friends, and features in the much-hyped series.
The drama is based on Sally Rooney's acclaimed novel, with Phoebe Bridgers being a noted fan of the author's work.
'Sidelines' is a beautifully poised, pensive return, her first original song since the release of Grammy-nominated album 'Punisher'.
A full video is now online, blending scenes from the series with footage of Phoebe Bridgers recording the song.
Tune in now.
