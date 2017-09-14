Phobophobes Share Dazzling 'Child Star' Video

South London group Phobophobes have shared the full video for 'Child Star'.

The band recently released their intoxicating debut album 'Miniature World', a visceral, continually creative piece of expansive garage rock.

'Child Star' has been given the video treatment, and it focusses on the impact fame can have on young people.

Speaking about the track, frontman Jamie Taylor said: "'Child Star' is a pop song that addresses an obsession with fame and notoriety and how often it leads to the demise of a person, building them up until they’re ready to blow. Born out of the same kind of existential crises the rest of our album 'Miniature World' starts from, it could be an anthem of today’s attention hungry, talent show watching kids, and their pushy parents."

"Although the song is a dark and sleazy groove, with nods to The Leather Nun and Iggy and The Stooges, it started life as a camp lounge song you could imagine cropping up as an audition piece for a new Lloyd Webber musical or something. Then we found when we played it live we got more of a desired reaction when we played it harder and darker. And so it naturally began to morph, and the more we played it, the darker it became."

Niall Trask directs the video, and it fixates upon this notion of a real life child star "grown up, singing along to the song in the privacy of their own imagination..."

"It's a psychedelic, fit inducing assault on the viewer," he continues. "Simple. And perfect in our eyes."

Watch it below.

