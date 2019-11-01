Phildel Returns With 'Electric Heights'

Phildel's electronic meditations lifted her 2013 debut album ‘The Disappearance Of The Girl’ to the levels of the sublime.

Soft yet intense, her atmospheric songwriting matched digital flecks to those pure moments of melody, resulting in something special.

New album 'Wave Your Flags' will be released on March 22nd, and it's an expression of control. We're able to share new song 'Electric Heights', a song that taps into initial buzz of attraction.

"'Electric Heights' is about re-living and re-embodying that dizzy and exhilarating feeling of attraction," says Brighton based Phildel. "I wanted to achieve the opposite of obvious drama and instead, a calm, controlled yet intimate sense of expression".

The video airs through Clash, a strong narrative that neatly intertwines with Phildel's songwriting. She explains:

“Visually, the song represents the memory of a relationship. The character Ramsey, was introduced in the first single: “The Deep” (an animation by Pixar artist: Youri Dekker). In Electric Heights, Ramsey emerges from the caves of animation and discovers his form afresh in reality. Revelling in the beauty of nature, he moves in wonderment. But still, is aware of his solitude and loneliness as he recalls moments of intimacy from the past”.

Tune in now.

