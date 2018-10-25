Peter Sandberg's 'Motion' Is Beautifully Absorbing

Swedish composer Peter Sandberg has a unique way of viewing sound.

There seems to be an extra dimension to his compositions, electro-acoustic iterations that nod towards contemporary classical and left field electronics.

Fragrantly beautiful, his picaresque compositions work perfectly on film, with his cinematic streak coming to the fore.

Operating from his studio in Uppsala, Peter Sandberg's work is essentially piano based, but casts together guitars, synthesisers and “all kinds of fretted instruments”.

New album 'Motion' is fresh on the shelves, with Clash able to premiere the video for the title track.

In contrast to its title, 'Motion' is a drifting, slow moving meditation that seems to encourage the listener to surrender to his soft, pulsing arrangement.

Muted, but so absorbing, you can tune in now.

