Peter Sandberg Teams With Arctic Lake On Finely Poised Single 'Unhold Me'

Neo-classical composer Peter Sandberg links with Arctic Lake for his new single.

A composer whose work has reached a global audience, Sweden's Peter Sandberg has long been fascinated with melody.

Inspired to use it in different ways, he touches upon the pop sphere with this beatific new collaboration.

Partnering with alt-pop group Arctic Lake, their approach allows two distinct voices to intermingle.

'Unhold Me' is a universe unto itself, so suggestive, redolent, and nuanced while being utterly striking.

A real pearl, the single is both a departure, and a point of arrival - the sound of two approaches being merged.

Tune in now.

