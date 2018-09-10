Pavo Pavo Share Dreamy New Cut 'Mystery Hour'

Pavo Pavo are set to release new album 'Mystery Hour' on January 25th.

The duo - Oliver and Eliza - were previously in a long-term relationship, but this began to end as they focussed on their next studio project.

They confused feelings enter into the music, with 'Mystery Hour' offering something quite distinct from the dreamy baroque of their 2016 debut 'Young Narrator In the Breakers'.

The title track is online now, and the gorgeous music is offset by the bewitching video that displays the "superhuman mascot" of the album.

Oliver says: "Our new record was written after Eliza and I were separating after a six–year relationship. For the title track, we wanted to make a video that introduced us as two characters meditating on relationships from all angles, while matching the romantic melodrama of the orchestra and choir with lots of cinematic action and narrative."

"John, the seven–foot protagonist of the video, is an angel of love and sex, and serves as a superhuman mascot for the record – he represents the search for intimacy and connection. The human heart tattoo on his neck is the core of his power, and within the tattoo lives us, Pavo Pavo, casting spells and guiding his movements as he makes out with everyone in sight."

'Mystery Hour' tracklist:

1. Mystery Hour

2. Mon Cheri

3. Easy

4. 100 Years

5. Check The Weather

6. Close To Your Ego

7. The Other Half

8. Around Part 1

9. Around Part 2

10. Statue Is A Man Inside

11. Goldenrod

