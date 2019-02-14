Patience Excels On 'Living Things Don't Last'

Stateside-based synth pop artist Patience has shared her gorgeous new song 'Living Things Don't Last'.

The project is helmed by Roxanne Clifford, whose work in The Royal We and Veronica Falls retain their lustre after all this time.

Now living and working in Los Angeles, Patience will release her debut album 'Dizzy Spells' through Night School Records on May 3rd.

New single 'Living Things Don't Last' is rooted in her pure vocal, with wisps of digital sound billowing around her.

Recalling those imperial New Order singles or even early Pet Shop Boys, it's an endlessly intoxicating synth curiosity.

The video is online now, and it features Patience rollerskating. Roxanne explains...

"When I rollerskate my mind goes somewhere else completely and I fall into a sort of trance like state of content. I wanted to conjure up this feeling in the visual which acts as a simple and hypnotic companion to the song. The footage was shot from a car window and shows me endlessly skating around Silver Lake Reservoir at dusk."

Tune in now.

Patience will play London's Moth Club on June 18th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.