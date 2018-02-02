Our Girl's 'In My Head' Is A DIY Dream World

Our Girl have shared the imaginative new clip for 'In My Head'.

The release of the band's debut album is mere weeks away, with Our Girl deciding to share an inventive new video.

Director Tayo Kopfer steers the clip, a handmade dive into a dream realm, party reality and part fantasy.

Soph Nathan explains: "We took inspiration from a film we love called Science Of Sleep, which has a lot of weird and wonderful surreal imagery in it. It uses stop motion and other beautiful and psychedelic techniques to explore the cross over between dreams and reality."

"We wanted to create a similar world for ‘In My Head’. The song explores the claustrophobia of love and regret, and the lyrics toe the line between the reality of a situation, vs the alternate version in your head, of how you wish something could have gone. It felt natural to us to use stop motion to create that feeling, and Lauren had the idea that our heads could be opening up with all sorts of imagery and thoughts coming out. Tayo took that idea and made something really cool!"

Tune in now.

Our Girl's debut album 'Stranger Today' will be released on August 21st.

