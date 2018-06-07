Oscar #Worldpeace Shares Powerful New Visual For 'Twix'

Tottenham's Oscar #Worldpeace is building his own world.

Actually, that's not quite true; he's taking what's outside his own window and rebuilding, searching within himself for the glue to stick it all together.

A pivotal new MC, his latest 'IC3' EP deals directly with the experiences of young black British men, done in a stark but also poetic way.

Standout cut 'Twix' has received the full visual treatment, building on the mellow, reflective nature of the track itself.

Built on a E-Whizz beat and featuring Ace Tee, the video has a solitary feel, fixating on the inner realm of Oscar #Worldpeace.

It's an intriguing watch, from someone who will produce some major work in the not too distant future.

Tune in now.

